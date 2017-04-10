KC student Tina Marie Reed brought home Photographer of the Year among Div. 2 schools at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association meeting held March 30-April 1 in Dallas. In their respective divisions, the Ranger Yearbook took third in Overall Excellence and The Flare Newspaper received honorable mention in Overall Excellence against two-year colleges and four-year universities across the state.

In on-site competition, Reed, Longview sophomore, placed third in news photography. Reed, along with Tiffany Johnson, Longview sophomore, received an honorable mention in 2-person photo essay. The Flare newspaper received honorable mention in Best of Show. In all, 442 students, representing 45 schools competed head-to-head in 25 events during on-site contests. Students also had the opportunity to choose from more than 50 workshops presented by professional journalists and instructors over a two-day period.

In previously published work, KC students won 10 awards for the Ranger yearbook, including three firsts for photography. The Flare newspaper staff received 17 awards, including first place finishes in feature photo, photo illustration and opinion page design. The Flare Magazine finished in competition with a second place in photo illustration. KC is the only junior college in its yearbook and newspaper division, competing against medium-sized universities such as Rice, Southern Methodist, Stephen F. Austin, Sul Ross, Tarleton and Midwestern, among others.

Individual awards are:

• Elijah Banks: 2nd-Newspaper Sports News Story, HM Sports Page Design

• Tiffani Branch: 2nd-Newspaper Picture Story

• Devin Brooks: HM-Yearbook Information Graphic

• Rain Cohn: 3rd-Newspaper News Photo

• Victoria Gilchrist: 1st-Yearbook Photo Story, 1st -Yearbook Academic Photo; 1st-Newspaper Photo Illustration, 2nd-Newspaper Picture Story

• Tiffany Johnson: 1st-Yearbook Photo Story, 2nd-Yearbook Opening Spread, 3rd-Yearbook Information Graphic; HM Newspaper Sports Action Photo

• Lauren LaBoyteaux: 1st-Yearbook Photo Story

• Paulin Libebele: 1st-Yearbook Photo Story

• Meaghan Morton: 1st-Newspaper Opinion Page Design; 2nd- Newspaper Feature Page Design, 2nd-General Magazine Illustration; 3rd- Newspaper Editorial, 3rd- Newspaper Sports Column; HM-Newspaper General Column

• Richard Nguyen: 1st-Yearbook Photo Story, 2nd- Yearbook Sports Action Photo; 2nd-Newspaper Picture Story

• Tina Marie Reed: 1st-Yearbook Photo Story, 1st-Yearbook Feature Photo; 1st-Newspaper Feature Photo, 2nd-Newspaper Ad Design, 2nd-Newspaper Picture Story

• Sam Rodriguez: 1st-Newspaper Photo Illustration

• James Shrewsbury: HM Newspaper News Feature Story

• Da’Jah Thompson: 2nd-Newspaper Sports Feature

• Staff- 3rd-Yearbook Student Life Package, Yearbook Title Page; 3rd-Newspaper Special Edition

Tiffany Johnson was the editor of the 2016 Ranger Yearbook. Kathryn Agee was the editor of The Flare during Spring 2016. Meaghan Morton was the editor of The Flare during Fall 2016.

TIPA is the largest and oldest state collegiate press association in the nation. It was established in 1909 to recognize excellence in Texas collegiate journalism.