The Rangers swept a windy double-header Wednesday against Paris Junior College to climb into sole possession of second place with a 14-4 record in Region XIV, East Division.

In the first match, Ranger pitcher Katy Worrell shut out the Dragons 3-0 in seven innings, for her 15th win. Worrell allowed three hits and struck out five through seven innings.

Brianana Davis drove in teammate Manda Wilmoth with a ground out RBI in the sixth for the final run of the game. In the fourth inning the Ranger’s defense made back-to-back catches in the outfield to shut down the Dragons.

The Rangers put themselves on the board early in this match-up, as Taylor Christopher scored in the third inning and teammate Hannah Carpenter scored in the first.

Shelby Edwards was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI on a single in the first inning and a double in the third inning.

In the second victory over Paris, the Rangers won on the nine-run mercy rule in the fifth inning, earning pitcher Renee Jones her eighth victory of this season with the 9-0 shutout.

Jones allowed four hits and struck out six of the Dragon batters.

As the winds reached 15 mph, the Rangers batters grew stronger. Edwards smashed in five runs for KC, hitting two home runs, a single driven to left field area in the first inning and a grand slam to center field in the second inning.

Carpenter, Wilmoth, Amber Williams and Jo Rivera are the reason for the Rangers four other RBIs.

Kaitlyn Stebelton was 3 for 3 at the plate scoring a total of three runs, with Carpenter scoring two runs, and Williams scoring one run.

The Rangers will play another double header at 1 & 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in Corsicana, against Navarro Junior College.