Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted a fundraising 5K walk at KC, Saturday, March 31.

During the awards ceremony several teams were recognized including Top Team and Top Earner.

After the ceremony, walkers began their circuits of the campus finishing back at Miller Plaza.

Featured at the walk was a pinwheel garden where those who had lost loved ones could write a special message to them.

Several local vendors who work with victims or educate young people on the dangers of drunk driving, were in attendance.

MADD was founded in California on September 5, 1980 by Candace Lightner now based in Irving, TX. The goal is to prevent more deaths due to drunk driving accidents like the one that killed her 13-year-old daughter, Cari on May 3, 1980.

The mission statement for MADD states: to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking.

The 24 hour victim line is 877.MADD.HELP

There is at least one MADD office in each state of the US and at least one in each province in Canada.

There are currently over three million members to date. Of that number, 742 teams, with 4,781 participants have raised $1,247,743.

All money raised stays in the community to stop these 100 percent preventable crimes.

The local chapter is in Tyler. Their number is 903-534-6000.