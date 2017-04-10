The Randolph C. Watson Library will begin accepting food for fines on Monday, April 17. Any student who owes a fine on a library book may bring several containers of shelf stable food or personal hygiene items to the circulation desk to pay for their fine. Books that have been lost will not be able to be paid for in this manner.

As the end of the semester is fast approaching, any student who has unopened, shelf stable items in their dorms, may donate those as well.

Donations may also be brought to the Office of the Vice-President, Room 165 in the Devall Student Center.

The food pantry is open to all KC students who do not live on campus. Students will need their I.D. to see Dr. Jenkins.

The following is a list of items needed. (Please, no green beans or Ramen noodles.):