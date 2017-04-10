Guest Director Jason Richards is a KC alum with a love for theatre. He and the KC theatre department will present Neil Simon’s classic American comedy, “Brighton Beach Memoirs” beginning April 20 in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

Richards has a long history in theater and said “It is why I’m on the planet.” He has previous experience as a playwright and has written several plays with the last few being TSF’s, “The Princess and the Player” and “The Spirit of the Sea.”

The play is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 20-22, with a matinee performance 2:30 p.m., Sunday April 23.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and $5 for KC students with a student ID.





Cast and Crew List:

Production

Staff:

Director- Jason Richards; Technical Director/ Set Designer- Meghan Potter; Stage Manager- Thomas Thornburg; Assistant Stage Manager- Amber Driver; Lighting Designer/ Light Board Operator- Nikki Newman; Assistant LD/ME- Hannah Garner; Sound Designer- Ian Kirkpatrick; Sound Engineer/ Board Op- Michael Rojas; Properties Master- Alissa McClain; Costume Design & Const- Sera Allen; Assistant Costume Design/ Wardrobe Head- Qualyn Stark

Cast:

Eugene Jerome- Hunter Ballard; Stanley Jerome- Colton Askew; Jack Jerome- Raymond Robinson; Kate Jerome- Madison Gable; Blanche Morton- Stephanie Barajas; Nora Morton- Brittany Pelaia; Laurie Morton- Isabella McAvoy