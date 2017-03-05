Free tickets are available to KC students for the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening performances of the upcoming Rangerette Revels production, “The Sky’s the Limit” which opens April 5. Students can pick up their single ticket beginning Thursday, March 23, by presenting a current KC ID at the Revels Box Office in the Rangerette Gymnasium or in the box office of Dodson Auditorium an hour before the show they wish to attend, pending availability. Tickets are available to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 22, and tickets for all shows cost $25 each to the general public.

The two-hour variety show produced by the Rangerettes which will run at 7:30 nightly through April 8 with a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday as well. Telephone orders are available with a credit card by calling Elaine Woodmansee at 903-983-8179. Box Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Sea

ting is reserved.

The show features solo and group dance numbers, singing and music. This production is the highlight of the Spring Semester for the internationally known Rangerettes.