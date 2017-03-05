The Rangers got off their 8 game losing streak with an 83-65 win against Navarro College on Sophomore night. The Rangers needed to win this game to stay in the playoff race.

The first half was close throughout ending with the Rangers leading 40-37. The Rangers then pulled away outscoring Navarro 43-28 in the second half.

Cheikh Diallo, KC sophomore, lead the game in scoring with 19 points. Diallo went 5-9 from three-point range and dished out 5 assists his final home game as a Ranger. Jamar Sandifer, KC freshman and Ndene Gueye, KC sophomore both scored 18 points to contribute to the win. Gueye notched a double-double grabbing 10 rebounds and added 3 blocks to his dominate performance.

Davion Newton, KC freshman also scored in double figures with 11 points. The Rangers now move to 13-15 overall and 4-14 in conference. The Rangers final game will be 4 p.m. March 4 at Trinity Valley Community College.

The Lady Rangers turned in a strong 81-67 win against Angelina college. The win was headlined by a 33 -point scoring outburst by KC freshman Richelle Velez. Velez made an eye-opening 9 three pointers and grabbed 4 rebounds to break down an old school record of 8 three pointers set earlier in the semester. Lyrik Williams, KC sophomore also played a great game securing a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jade Thurmon, KC freshman also scored in double figures with 11 points and added 4 rebounds and assists. The Lady Rangers now push their record to 19-9 overall and 10-8 in conference. The Lady Rangers play their last game will be 2 p.m. March 4 against conference leader Trinity Valley.