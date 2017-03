From all of us in Latinos en Accion, we want to say thank you to the KC Community for supporting our taco sale today. Your generosity helped us raise $227.00for the Student Food Pantry, and we also had some food items donated to the pantry.

This event also created even more awareness for what the college is doing to help our students. We had several students stop by the purchase lunch, both knowing and realizing they were being a help to fellow KC Rangers.

From an email sent by Manny Almanza