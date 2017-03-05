KC Industry Dance company will leave today with hopes of making the cut for the Gala performance in Plano at the American College Dance Association festival.

The conference brings together the south-central portion of the United States’ dance departments. There are about 200 students included in the conference; 8 students from KC will be attending. There are 40 dance works that are adjudicated (viewed by adjudicators in an anonymous selection process). The adjudicators do not know what schools the participants are from. After watching all 40 entries, the adjudicators choose the top eight to ten dance works from the entire conference to perform at the Gala on Sunday.

“To be chosen would mean that your work was recognized for its performance, choreography, and artistry,” said Angela Aulds, KC dance instructor. “Our work is titled ‘Sonder,’ which means the realization that every passerby has a complex and vibrant life much like your own.”

In 1971, the ACDA began as a brainchild of a group of college and university dance educators who set out to create a national organization that would sponsor regional dance conferences at the college level, along with national dance festivals. The aim of these events was to encourage excellence in performance and choreography in higher education.

Today, attendance at the regional conference and national festivals numbers between five thousand to six thousand, with over 300 schools participating annually. These festivals play an important role in the field of dance by reinforcing the connection between dance and higher education. It gives graduate and undergraduate dancers and choreographers exposure into the professional dance world and they have the opportunity to build lasting connections with dance educators and dance programs across the country.