ACCORDING TO AN EMAIL SENT OUT BY HEATH CARIKER, KCPD CHIEF:

A draft of the proposed KC Campus Carry Policy has been posted on the KC website at https://www.kilgore.edu/ about/police-department-kcpd/ campus-carry-sb-11-info . This policy has been posted so that you may give your feedback if you wish to do so. The policy has not yet been approved by the Board, so we are seeking input from you all in regards to changes that need to be made prior to it being sent to the Board for approval. Please send any comments or questions to campuscarry@kilgore.edu . The period for feedback will be from 03/06/17 through 03/17/17.