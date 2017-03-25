The KC Fire Academy will celebrate a milestone March 29 with its 100th graduation ceremony in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

KC will host a reception prior to the ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Bert E. Woodruff Adult Education Center for all former fire academy students and instructors.

Following the reception, 18 students will graduate with the 100th class at 6:30 p.m. in Van Cliburn Auditorium.“We look forward to reuniting with former instructors and students in the meet and greet before the ceremony,” said Mike Fennell, KC Fire Academy’s lead instructor. “We invite them to bring stories with them and have an opportunity to meet the two graduation speakers.”Speakers at the graduation will be Rick Lasky and Dennis Gage.

Lasky is an emergency services consultant, author, motivational speaker and former chief of the Lewisville Fire Department. Originally from the Chicago area, Lasky worked in various capacities for police and fire departments in Illinois and Idaho before moving to Lewisville, where he was the city’s fire chief for 11 years. He retired as chief in 2011 to become a full-time consultant and educator. He has written one book and co-authored another.

Gage retired from the Kilgore Fire Department in 2013. He began working at the KFD in 1979, working his way up to become fire chief. He retired from the department in 2013. That same year he was named Texas’ Firefighter of the Year by the State Firefighters’ & Fire Marshals’ Association of Texas. The KC Fire Academy began in 1989 under the direction of Mike Earley who led the academy until his retirement in 2011.

For more information on the KC Fire Academy visit www.kilgore.edu/fire-academy or call Mike Fennell at 903-746-5388.