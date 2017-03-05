Dan Reigstad is the newly appointed deputy director of Kilgore College’s East Texas Police Academy. He became a full-time instructor at ETPA in 2015 after being a part-time instructor since 2002.

Reigstad was born and raised in the small town of DeForest, Wisconsin where he graduated from high school in 1983. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1983 to 1992. During his time in the Army, he was stationed in South Korea and West Germany. After that, Reigstad took a difference path by leaving the Army and joining the Longview Police Department.

Reigstad joined the LPD in 1992 where he ended up working as a patrol officer, uniformed crime scene investigator, field training officer, telecommunications operator, senior latent print examiner and senior physical evidence detective over a span of 23 years. As a part-time instructor for ETPA in 2002, he taught Crime scene and Forensics classes. Reigstad has an extensive experience in crime scene processing, finger print processing and identification, forensic and night-time photograph, shooting reconstruction and bloodstain analysis. He is also a former chairman for the Latent Print Certification Committee of the Texas Division of the IAI and is a certified latent print examiner with the IAI.

He is an active member of various professional forensic associations. Reigstad also has numerous certificates which include TCOLE Master Peace Officer, advanced instructor, firearms instructor and he is a trained police emergency vehicle driving instructor through Texas A&M TEEX.

As a full-time instructor, Reigstad began teaching more classes including firearms and driving, forensic, crime scene and also basic police courses. Once Reigstad became full-time for the ETPA he retired from LPD after 25 years.

Reigstad said he is excited to be filling the position left vacant by his new boss Joe Cassin. “I love it,” he said. “It’s fun because you’re always teaching something different and you never get bored.’’