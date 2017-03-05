PTK

Next meeting is 1:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6 in the Communications/Automotive Building, Room 104.

PTK is collecting a wide variety of school supplies to bring on March 9-11, to Texas Regional Convention in Corpus Christi. If you’d like to donate supplies or cash, please present items to an officer or bring to Michelle Daniels in the Communications/Automotive Building, Room 104.

The Spring Induction is set for March 31. To apply for the PTK Membership Scholarship, fill out the application on the KC website under Student Clubs. Deadline is 2 p.m. March 22. Help is needed with setting up for the induction ceremony. If you think you can help, please contact an officer or adviser.

Tri-C

March 9 – Free Meatballs, Gravy and Mashed Potato Lunch and Devotional at the Tri-C

BSM

During Spring Break, the BSM is taking any students who are interested in serving others on a Mission Arlington Metroplex trip. There is a planning meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the BSM. Students interested in going should join for the meeting or come to BSM to sign up. Departure is at noon on March 12; the participants will be back at 9 p.m. on March 16. The cost for the trip is $85 to cover food during the week. Students will need to bring money for travel food. To explore and find out more information about Mission Arlington, visit: http://www.missionarlington.org/