What better way to top off February as Black History Month than with a black history celebration and showcase of talent in the East Texas region, held at the Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler. This event brought in some big name celebrities, such as Marion H. “Pooch” Hall Jr., an American television and film actor, model and rapper known for his role on the sitcom “The Game” on BET/ CW. He also starred in the feature film “Jumping the Broom” in 2011.

Participants, speakers and artists competed for the $500 cash prize for the most influential performer. The City of Tyler hosted the first of what they hope to be “many black history celebrations,” said, Ray Ingram, the event founder.

This event was established to promote black history awareness and to celebrate black ancestry. It was not to alleviate any other races but to elevate black excellence and their contribution to our history. This event allowed local and regional performers to showcase their talent and it also brought in speakers to encourage the black youth to chase their dreams.

Ingram said he wanted to do something different for the black community planning it during Black History month made it more significant.

“Tyler showed up and showed out and I wanted this be fun while still promoting black history awareness,” he said.

All of the money raised at this event is going back into the community, especially with the black youth. Ingram and Imperial Production are also hosting a fishing event with the funds raised at this event to teach children how to fish on March 11.

The Black History Celebration was a success for the community and for those who participated, Ingram and the City of Tyler look forward to making this an annual event for Black History Month.