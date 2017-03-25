A group of students from KC’s Baptist Student Ministry participated in the outreach program, Rainbow Express, at Mission Arlington over Spring Break week. This program gave students an opportunity to be a part of the backyard Bible club Mission Arlington offers in their church.

Students entered apartment complexes throughout the Arlington area to round up children to participate in four days of activities.

Approximately 1,600 students, including KC’s, were in attendance. The schedule consisted of morning devotional time, where they received announcements before leaving for their morning Rainbow Express sites. After a couple of hours on-site with the children, the group returned for lunch. Following this was afternoon devotional time and then another site in the afternoon.

KC students, Brittany Rhoades, sophomore and Caroline McNeil, alumni, along with Blankenship were the singers who lead the groups prior to announcements and prayers given for both devotional sessions, while Victor Munoz, freshman, and Dalton Hitt, freshman, ran the light and sound board during the performances.

The purpose of the Rainbow Express is for the students to reach out to children in the community. Children who wanted to make salvation decisions could talk with the students. They could also talk to appointed ministers, like Blankenship. After the college students return to school, Mission Arlington picks up the task and continues for the remainder of the year.

“As of Thursday morning, there were 141 children who gave their lives to Christ,” said Matt Hart, Volunteer Coordinator of the Rainbow Express.

Each student was in charge with a task during the gathering. Hilena Mepinault, freshman, led the group with introductions of new children and discussed projects prior of the day. Greta Kayijoen, Kilgore freshman, led the memory verse lesson and testimony. Kayijoen and Brittany Rhoades rotated within the week for story time. Rhoades and Blankenship led the singing group. Breana Bartholomew, Kilgore freshman, and Korinne Stroud, Longview freshman, performed with puppets. Caroline McNeil led the group in crafts, Hitt, Munoz and later, Sayaka Komoriya, Tokyo Japan, freshman, oversaw games. Hitt and Munoz also helped children who wanted to learn more about Jesus with individual sessions.

On Thursday, the students gave Bibles to the older children with distinct passages highlighted that were favorites of the students.

The BSM serves lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., every Tuesday.