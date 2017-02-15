Bible Chairs

Free lunches are available every week to any student on campus:

TRI C

Valentine Day Party on 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb13 at Christian Campus Center. Chocolate, candies, and gift will be given at the party.

TRI C is taking a group to Oklahoma State University on the Campus Encounter on Feb 24-26. If interested contact Britt at (903) 984-3700 or stop by the TRI C to discuss with him before Feb. 15th. The Campus Encounter is a multi-state conference which invites students in the southwest for a worship study and fun. The theme this year is “Clean Hands”. Very few junior colleges are invited and KC is one of them. While in Oklahoma, the group will stop at the Oklahoma City National Memorial where a student will lead a devotional for the occasion. Group consist of twenty students with some open spots left. The cost is $40 per student, there are scholarships available.

Check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kctric for all the latest news.

Tri C will have a baked potato luncheon and devotional 11am Thursday on Feb 16 at the Christian Campus Center.

Wesley Foundation

Wesley Foundation is taking a group for a weekend retreat on Feb. 17-19 to Sky Ranch in Van, Texas. There will be outdoor activities and worship. There are a couple of spots left for anyone interested stop in or email Rev. Hyde at kcwesleydirector@gmail.com.

For the latest news check out their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wesleyatkc

PTK

Valentine’s Day flower sale is 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Feb 13th&14th in the Devall Center. Volunteers please sign up on PTK Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/GammaOmicron to sign up to sell valentine’s flowers.