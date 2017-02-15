Photo by Tina Reed/THE FLARE

From left to right: Larry Kitchen (juror), Coy Lothrop (juror), Ryan Owens, Kimberly Taylor (instructor), Jewel Hart, Tori Fenton, Anna Wayt, Kasey Carr, Kev’Ron Madden, Jordan Jimerson, Cassondra Pinnon, Jenny Kim, Bud Dunn (instructor), Charis Sasseen, Angela Clements (instructor), O. Rufus Lovett (juror) and Carolyn Fox-Hearne (juror).

Ten high school art students were named as Kilgore College scholarship recipients as part of the annual KC Secondary School Portfolio Competition Feb. 3.

Charis Sasseen of Hallsville High School was named the top prize winner and was awarded a $2,000 KC scholarship.

Students attending the symposium were judged by four jurors: Carolyn Fox-Hearne, KC art instructor and gallery director; Larry Kitchen, KC art instructor and program director; Coy Lothrop, KC advertising/graphic design instructor; and O. Rufus Lovett, KC photography instructor.

The following students were selected as the top 10 scholarship recipients:

L’Louise Graham $2,000 KC Scholarship:

Charles Sasseen

Hallsville High School

Instructor: Amanda Clements

Jeanne Velde $1,600 KC Scholarship:

Jenny Kim

Spring Hill High School

Instructor: Bud Dunn

$1,200 KC Scholarship:

Cassondra Pinnon

Hallsville High School

Instructor: Amanda Clements

$1,000 KC Scholarship:

Jordan Jimerson

Henderson High School

Instructor: Jodi Waggoner

$1,000 KC Scholarship:

Kev’Ron Madden

Spring Hill High School

Instructor: Bud Dunn

$800 KC Scholarship:

Kasey Carr White Oak High School

Instructor: Kimberly Taylor

$800 KC Scholarship:

Anna Wayt

Hallsville High School

Instructor: Amanda Clements

$800 KC Scholarship:

Tori Fenton

Hallsville High School

Instructor: Amanda Clements

$800 KC Scholarship:

Jewel Hart

Hallsville High School

Instructor: Amanda Clements

$800 KC Scholarship:

Ryan Owens

White Oak High School

Instructor: Kimberly Taylor