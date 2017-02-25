The KC Relay Rangers team are gearing up for the 15th annual potato bake.

Jennifer Quine and Jeannie Butler are co-captains of the event.

“It’s about cancer awareness, education and fundraising,” Quine said.

Place your orders by noon Monday Feb. 27. For tickets, contact Jennifer Quine or Jeannie Butler at 903-987-3892 or jquine@kilgore.edu. The KC Relay Rangers will be delivered the spuds from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday March 3. Contact Quine for details on the Relay for Life walk held on April 29th.

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life has been going strong since 1985, with over 5,200 communities and 20 countries raising money for the fight for cancer victims while honoring survivors and their caretakers.

Last year the KC Relay Rangers won 2nd place locally, raising a total of $5,718, earning the team gold status with a trophy and an appreciation certificate. Each member can also raise money on their own, contributing to the cause. The theme this year is the same as last year, “Paint Kilgore Purple.” The KC Relay Rangers also won the spirit award and trophy last year and hope to win again this year. Last year they sold just under 200 spuds. The goal for this year is 300.

All supplies for the potato bake are donated by the KC cafeteria, Aramark food services. This means 100 percent of the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society Relay for life fund. The desserts are donated by team members.

The fundraiser hits home with Quine with her sister being a cancer survivor she knows first-hand what the ACS can do. Watching her sister take the first lap with the other survivors in the walk was a heartfelt moment of love and gratitude she said.

“The support and camaraderie that is given to this organization is inspirational, to see the community come together to help fight cancer” Quine said. Potatoes are $8 and gets you a lunch to enjoy while knowing you have joined the fight to beat cancer.