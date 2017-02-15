Photo by Sarah Redford/THE FLARE

Readers Rejoice!

Online book borrowing is now available at the Randolph C. Watson Library. Cathy Fair, Director of the library, said “Students have asked for the capability to download books to their devices.”

This is a new service that allows books to be checked out through Overdrive, the same program used by libraries across the country. With Overdrive, a patron can download multiple books from each library with whom they hold a library card.

Upon downloading, books can be read without an internet connection. This perk allows the freedom to read whenever and wherever one likes, letting the imagination run free without ever leaving one’s chair.

To access Overdrive:

1. Go to www.kilgore.edu

2. Scroll down to bottom of page to the Library tab

3. Click on the “*New* Digital Bookshelf” button

4. This will take you to the Overdrive website for Kilgore College

5. Follow the log in prompts

Several categories of books are offered, including “Top 50”, “Just Added” and “Too Hot to Hold.” If the book has been checked out, place it in the “Hold” list and Overdrive will send an alert when it becomes available.

The search tab allows for browsing by author, title or genre. To save a book for later reading, add it to the “Wish” list. If a search does not show the book desired, there is a recommendation feature that notifies the library that someone wants that book.

Head over to Overdrive today and explore this feature.