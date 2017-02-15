

Photo by Tiffany Johnson/The Flare

The Lady Rangers bounced back after their two forfeits with a strong 77-55 conference win against Coastal Bend College Feb. 4. The Lady Rangers started the game with a 16-1 run and lead 50-20 at the half. KC sophomore guard Lyrik Wiliiams had a great game notching a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. KC freshmen guards Richelle Velez and Jade Thurmon also scored in double figures. Velez scored 18 making her first 5 three-point attempts and ended the game with 6 three-pointers. Thurmon scored 13 points and added 6 assists. The Lady Rangers are now 14-7 and 6-6 in conference. The Lady Rangers next game will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 at Masters Gym against Louisiana College.

The Rangers had a rough week losing both of their conference games. Kc was ahead by three points at the half but a 18-2 run by Panola College to begin the second half and Panola hung on to give KC a 75-66 conference loss on Feb. 1. Ranger forward Ndene Gueye KC led the team in scoring with 20 points, almost securing a double-double with 9 rebounds. Also, KC freshman guard Jamar Sandifer was also in double figures with 17 points. The Rangers took another tough loss against conference foe Navarro College 57-51 on Feb. 4. The Rangers are now 12-10 and 3-9 in conference. KC will play again 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 in Masters Gym against conference opponent Trinity Valley Community College.

