Kilgore College had 189 students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the fall semester who have been named to its fall 2016 president’s list.

To be named to the president’s list, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA and be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes.

The list of students can be found here:

Presidents-List-KC-Fall-2016