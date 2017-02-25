02/01/2017 – CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING

KCPD officers received a phone call advising that males were planning on staying in a female room located at the Quads residence halls. They arrived on the scene and escorted two males out of the room. One was a student who received a loitering citation, the other, not a student, was given a CT Warning and was given a courtesy ride to the nearby Whataburger.

02/03/2017 – STUDENT CODE OF CONDUCT INFRACTION

A KC student came to KCPD to report another KC student cursing at her in class and after the class.

02/06/2017 – WELFARE CONCERN

Sgt. Sammy Wagner was assigned to patrol. He was contacted by a complainant in reference to a welfare concern.

02/07/2017 – INFORMATION REPORT

A fire alarm went off in the Business Administration Building. KCPD and KFD responded and KFD determined it was a false alarm.

02/08/2017 – AUTO ACCIDENT

Houston Street.

02/08/2017 – INFORMATION REPORT

Female student felt uncomfortable around male student.

02/08/2017 – LOST PROPERTY

Student lost backpack with computer in it. Student is unaware if it has been stolen or not.

02/08/2017 – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A $250 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person who threw a piece of brick through the Trinity Valley Community College bus window, breaking the side back window while the bus was parked behind Masters Gym for the men’s basketball game.

02/09/2017 – LOST PROPERTY

A student lost a cell phone and is unaware if it has been stolen or not.

02/09/2017 – DISTURBANCE

There was a reported altercation between students at the Randolph C. Watson Library.

02/11/2017 – STUDENT CODE OF CONDUCT INFRACTION

Found a student asleep in vehicle in Quads parking lot at night.

02/12/2017 – ALARM

Responded to a fire alarm call at 800 Ross.

02/13/2017 – MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Medical emergency at the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Building

02/13/2017 – At approximately 6:40 p.m. an officer was called to the Longview North Building’s west parking lot in reference to found property.

02/14/2017 – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

At approximately 8:20 a.m., a KC student came by KCPD-Longview to report criminal mischief done to her vehicle while parked on KC’s property.

02/14/2017 – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

At approximately 10 a.m., a veteran’s service dog was injured by someone driving a white Chevrolet Camaro. The service animal was hit hard enough to throw the animal back into the owner. The driver stopped and looked behind him before leaving the scene. The driver did not stop and check on the animal of the owner. As of press time, there are no suspects in the injury to the service dog.

If you have information or would like to report an item of concern, call 903-983-8650. Phone lines are open 24/7.

Information gathered from the Kilgore College Police Department