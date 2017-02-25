Wesley Foundation

The Wesley Foundation’s Ash Wednesday service will be 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on March 1. Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, the season in the Christian year leading up to Easter. On Ash Wednesday there will be an opportunity for people to have ashes imposed.

Band

The Wind Symphony’s first performance will be 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 in Dodson Auditorium. There is no charge on any band concerts and everyone is invited to attend.

Art Club

The Art Club will meet on Friday, March 3 to discuss upcoming events: Spring Break Plans, UT Tyler’s Art Day and the Dallas Art Trip. If you’re interested, please contact Mrs. Fox-Hearne at cfoxhearne@kilgore.edu or Mr. Kitchen at lkitchen@kilgore.edu.

Also, the Art Club is selling various snacks in the classrooms of Mr. Kitchen, Mrs. Fox-Hearne and Mr. Coy Lothrop during class times. The cost is up to $1.

PTK

An Orientation Meeting for potential new members is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 in Communication/Automotive Building, Room 104.

PTK is collecting a wide variety of school supplies to bring to Corpus Christi for the Texas Regional Convention on March 9-11. If you would like to donate supplies or cash, please present supplies to an officer or bring to the adviser, Michele Daniels, in CA 104. For a complete supply list, please see: http://flourbluffschools.net/school-supply-list/

PTK is also collecting aluminum pull-tabs and plastic bottle caps for PTK student scholarships.