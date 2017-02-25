According to the ASPCA, approximately 7.6 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year. Each year, approximately 2.7 million animals are euthanized. One organization in Longview has an idea: Cat Yoga.

For those with allergies to fur, cat yoga might be a bit of a stretch, but for those without, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is hosting “Cat-urday” yoga from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Karen Bonds, instructor at Longview Yoga, will teach a free beginning yoga class surrounded by cats from the adoption center. “Our ultimate goal is for animals to get adopted,” said Jacquelyn Reynolds, Volunteer Coordinator.

The center is planning on making the event monthly and possibly allowing people to bring their animals and including dogs as well.

“We saw a lot of major cities doing it,” Reynolds said. “We are trying to think outside of the box and trying to end the stigma behind shelters. A lot of people think it is sad, but we really try to make it a positive atmosphere.”

Another event the LACAC has hosted was the “Home for the Holiday” dog house build. The Center called on craftsmen to build elaborate doghouses and sold raffle tickets to win them. The center earned around $13,000 on ticket sales.

The Center opened July 1, 2016 and has been accepting abandoned animals from Longview and other Gregg County areas since. It is a $50 fee to adopt one of the animals from the Center; the fee includes the animal being spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

So, pack up your yoga mats and give cat yoga a chance, but if allergies do seem to be a problem, donations will be accepted to go toward the LACAC.

For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/friendsofLACAC/