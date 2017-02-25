The Lady Rangers returned to the floor strong on Saturday, Feb. 18, with an 81-57 blowout against Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers. The Lady Rangers were dominate throughout the game, leading by as many as 31 points at times.

Richelle Velez, Brazoswood freshman, led the Lady Rangers in scoring with 18 points. Lyrik Williams, Crystal, Minnesota, sophomore turned in a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jade Thurmon, Ferris freshman, scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in the first half. Also, Danielle Meador, Corpus Christi freshman, led the team with 12 rebounds and chipped in six assists and seven points.

The Rangers took a tough 90-88 loss Saturday against the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers. The game was back and forth throughout, with the lead changing 18 times. But the Rangers couldn’t pull out a win and dropped their sixth straight game.

Chad Bowie, Houston freshman, led the Rangers in scoring with 22 points and almost notched a double-double with nine assists. Ndene Gueye, Senegal, Africa, sophomore who missed the last few games with an injury, made a strong personal comeback, scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Jamar Sandifer, Dallas freshman, and Cheikh Fall, Senegal, Africa, sophomore, both scored in the double figures with 15 and 10 respectively.