The Lady Rangers pulled out a nail-biting 81-76 win Wednesday night against the Paris Junior College Lady Dragons as the Lady Rangers’ sophomores were recognized at their last home game.

The game was tied at 76 until Lyrik Williams, Crystal, Minn. sophomore, made a lay up while getting fouled with 10 seconds left in the game. She then made the free throw to cap off her 16-point night. Williams also added nine rebounds and six assists. Jade Thurmon, Ferris freshman, was the game’s leading scorer and added four rebounds. Alexus Moore, Stony Point freshman, scored 14 points in a solid birthday performance. The Lady Rangers are now 18-8 overall and 9-7 in conference.

The Rangers took a tough 83-70 loss in the double-header as part of a seven-game losing streak. Chad Bowie, Houston freshman, and Cheikh Diallo, Senegal, Africa, sophomore, both scored 19 points. Bowie added five rebounds and assists. Diallo made five three-pointers and was efficient shooting five-for-eight from downtown. Ndene Gueye, Senegal, Africa, sophomore, had a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The Rangers are now 12-14 overall; 3-13 in conference.