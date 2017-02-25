The Kilgore College Lady Rangers hosted their annual “Cancer Awareness Game” Wednesday, Feb. 22, to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

The team raised $1,062 with money taken at the gate, including donations, and will be sent to support cancer research.

“We play for those who are fighting, have fought and who have lost,” said head coach Anna Nimz. “We all have our own ‘heroes’ who we fight for. Please help us make a difference.”

The women donned pink during this game and played with a pink basketball to visually show their support.

Before the game was a sophomore presentation, celebrating the women’s last home game of the season.

The halftime entertainment featured a performance by the Rangerette Swingsters and a 5-on-5 basketball game featuring members of the KC Dance Club.