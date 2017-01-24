Photo by Diana Castillo / THE FLARE

“Friday Night Howl, The History of Longview High School Lobo Football,” is the history of Longview High School football since the program was started in 1909. Written by Jeremy Cotham, an alumnus of KC, this book was his dream.

This dream carried him through treatment during his battle with leukemia, which he ultimately lost in 2015 at the age of 28. Cotham was the Sports Editor for “The Flare,” KC’s newspaper. He went on to attend the University of Texas at Tyler, where he continued with his love of sports journalism, winning many awards in his field. He even covered some of the Texas Ranger games after graduating from UT.

The book was finished after Jeremy’s death with help from his former KC journalism instructor and friend, Bettye Craddock, along with her husband Van and son Chris, (who was Jeremy’s journalism teacher at Longview High School.)

“Everything fell into place. It was a God thing,” Mrs. Craddock said, when talking about the process of receiving additional information for the book and finding a publisher.

“I felt he (Jeremy) was there every step of the way, saying ‘Yes!’ to the decisions being made,” she added.

It was important to Cotham that the history be published in a yearbook style. It is 180 pages of Longview Lobo players and coaches that also includes stats, photographs and rosters. “Friday Night Howl” takes the reader from 1909, when the football program started, to a preview of the 2016 season.

The hard-cover, full color book is chock full of information gathered from many sources. On the “Acknowledgment” page, Cotham credits many people with providing information, which includes pictures and names from old yearbooks, and scores from newspaper articles.

Cotham’s family donated a copy of “Friday Night Howl” to the KC Library. The book is available for viewing only and cannot be checked out.

“We are happy to have the book for our collection. Jeremy was a student here so he is family,” said Kathy Fair, Director of the Randolph C. Watson Library at KC, said.

To purchase “Friday Night Howl,” contact David Cotham at 903-736-4637, cotham75605@yahoo.com or www.cotham publishing.tk/. Each book is $40 and benefits the Lobo Football Booster Club and the Longview Independent School District Foundation.

In addition to the book and to honor Cotham’s memory, his family has endowed the Jeremy Cotham Sports Journalism Memorial Scholarship Fund, benefiting the Sports Editor at The Flare.