The smell of newly shampooed carpet wafts toward you, as people shuffle single file past you. Once the scuffle sounds of baggages comes to a stop, an upbeat friendly voice makes it’s way around the cabin instructing each passenger about the safety regulations and exit signs. Little do they know the person instructing them was a KC Rangerette. She has faced the challenges of being under scrutiny on the field, now she faces the same challenge in flight.

After years of dancing, League City sophomore Lauren Kite plans to someday hang up her Rangerette uniform to pursue a life as a flight attendant before teaching elementary school. She started her dancing career on the Clear Springs High School drill team and wanted to continue a higher education in dance.

“This is a way to see the world,” Kite said.

The social and traveling experiences that the Rangerettes go through are preparing her for this future career choice. Also her family background has helped inspire Kite desire to travel, she is a second generation American.

“I know some German because of my family,” she said. “My mom’s side is German and we can only communicate with them on Facebook.”

Although her family from Germany has visited a few times, Kite hopes that becoming a flight attendant will bring her into more contact with them.

“I would go to Germany,” she said. “My family is there and they are very different from what we have here, like the style that they have.”

She has three trips coming up with the Rangerettes: the annual Macy’s Day Parade on Thanksgiving in the streets of New York, the 75th anniversary in honoring the men that served during the Pearl Harbor Attack in Hawaii and to Washington, D.C. for the Black Tie and Boots Ball hosted by Texas State Society.

Although the experiences the Rangerettes have are rewarding, Kite said her greatest weakness is not listening to her body. She currently is healing through a grade one tear that is affecting the famous Rangerette high kicks.

As one of the 19 sophomores representing the Rangerettes in Washington D.C., Kite is fighting her desire to put things off.

“I have no free time right now,” Kite said. “We are having to take our finals early since we won’t be here for finals week.”

Spending six years of her life as a dancer has prepared Kite for her future in the real world. She is already acquiring the qualifications to be a flight attendant. Being a Rangerette has instilled in her a respect for a strict schedule, a highly disciplined mind, heightened social skills and the ability to communicate with others.

“Dance definitely has many challenges,” Kite said. “I’m always striving to be better because you never reach your full potential.”