Scouring through Snapchat, I shake my head. I hate to say it, but I am being extremely judgmental.

In high school, the class below me was filled with many athletically-talented girls. When they graduated, many of them received full ride scholarships to colleges both in and out of state in softball, basketball and volleyball.

The semester finally begins and the stories on my Snapchat are flooded with these same girls drinking, dancing and using drugs the night before a game or tournament. I always thought to myself that if I did all of the partying they did the night before, you better believe I wouldn’t be playing that game. This is also one of the various reasons why I do not play sports, besides being extremely out of shape and a tad bit lazy.

My point is, these athletes are being paid by the school to come play sports for them. In my opinion, going out and almost destroying your body while participating in an activity that requires your body to be in its best shape defeats the purpose of attendance. It’s just like slapping your coach in the face and saying, “I obviously don’t want to be in my peak physical shape, so I’m just going to halfway play for you even though you’re the reason I am able to attend this school.”

Okay, it isn’t that extreme, but that is what it looks like to me.

From what I have seen, this happens at every single school, including high school. I have seen football players out at pasture parties smoking cigarettes and being nearly black-out drunk. You could argue that your actions outside of school should not matter to the school, but if you are a prominent figure for the school, you are being looked at by other students as an example. Being on any sports team puts you in a leadership position in the school, no matter what position you are on the team.

Also, this doesn’t have to be reserved to men and women who have sports scholarships, but also academic scholarships. If you do not take care of yourself and dedicate yourself to your academics, then why are you even allowed to have that scholarship in the first place? Yes, I realize your scholarship can be taken away if your coach or academic adviser catches you in the act of doing these things, but it still seems to be an issue. There are drug tests and there are laws against underage drinking, but the law always seems to be broken when it comes to drinking and there are ways of getting around passing a drug test.

Just remember why you are in the place you are at in your life. If you are on a sports or academic scholarship, be appreciative and give your all. Never be the weak link on your team by not treating yourself the best you can.