HOUSTON — The Flare staff took home Sweepstakes for Newspaper in Division 2, and two staff members placed in live competition during the Texas Community College Journalism Association convention this weekend at University of Houston-Clear Lake. Tina Marie Reed won third in feature photography while Meaghan Morton received an honorable mention in news writing for coverage of events held at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. During canned competition, the staff received Overall Excellence for the Flare Magazine in an open division and General Excellence for The Flare newspaper, as well as first place in website for Division 2. Each college could submit two entries per category and KC finished in the top two spots in four of the 16 categories entered. In all, the staff came home with 10 first place finishes, 10 second place finishes and six honorable mention awards. All submissions were published during the 2015-16 academic year. O. Rufus Lovett and Rachel Stallard advise the publications.

First place awards: Kathryn Agee, editorial writing; Tiffany Johnson, feature photo; • Meaghan Morton, layout and design; Richard Nguyen, sports photo and sports action photo; Tina Marie Reed, cover design (magazine); and Staff, picture page or panel.

Second place awards: Tiffani Branch, picture page or panel; Rain Cohn, news photo; Victoria Gilchrist, picture page or panel; Sarah Hooten, cartoon; Tiffany Johnson, sports action photo; • Meaghan Morton, layout and design (newspaper), layout and design (magazine); Richard Nguyen, second place in sports photo and in picture page or panel; Tina Marie Reed, picture page or panel; and Nick Shelley, column writing.

Honorable mentions: Alex Bridges, non-journalism story for magazine; Devin Brooks, sports news writing; Lucia Lopez, journalism story for magazine; Meaghan Morton, two awards in news writing; and Richard Nguyen, sports news writing, layout and design (magazine).