KC student, Malik Antione Brown, 18, is now facing charges of sex-trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex-trafficking after being arrested at Bennie Hall, a privately owned residency, on Monday, Nov. 14. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, he was still being held at the Gregg County Jail, according to the county’s website.

Although Bennie Hall is not on campus, the Kilgore College Police Department assisted U.S. Marshals in the arrest. Officials say Brown and three others forced several minors, ages 14-18 to engage in commercial sex acts.

According to the Longview News Journal, Brown has been indicted into the U.S. District Court located in Galveston along with Deadrian Quincy Morrison, Patricia Madison Cope and Lincoln Dewayne Hussey.

The group’s indictment documents say they “knowingly” and “by any means” caused several girls to commit sex acts in the Southern District of Texas and elsewhere between March 1 and May 31 of this year. It is not known where the incidents occurred.

Chris Craddock, KC’s Coordinator of Public and Sports information, said KCPD said they had no evidence or indication that the student participated in anything illegal at the college.

Brown faces one count each of sex-trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex-trafficking. Morrison and Cope face one count of conspiracy to commit sex-trafficking and five counts of sex-trafficking. Hussey faces one count of conspiracy to commit sex-trafficking and three counts of sex-trafficking.

Morrison and Cope remain in custody, with a detention and arraignment hearing set for Thursday in Galveston with U.S. Magistrate, Judge John R. Froeschner.

Hussey was granted release on a $50,000 personal appearance bond by Froeschner, with his arraignment also set Thursday with the rest of the group.

Longview Police Department’s Detective Debra Stiles said human trafficking is a problem in East Texas, when she addressed the Kilgore Lions Club this summer.

Because of it being located in the middle of several large towns, and being connected to Interstate 20 and Highway 80, East Texas is known as one of the highest concentrated areas in the United States for sex-trafficking. There have been many reports of suspicious individuals scouting areas in Longview, seeming to be searching for children. For more information on sex-trafficking, visit www.acf.hhs.gov. To report an incident of sex-trafficking or to get help, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888 or text BeFree (233733).