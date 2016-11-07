The Veterans Day Appreciation Celebration Art Contest is open to entries until noon, Monday, Oct. 31, from students ranging in age from Kindergarten to KC students.

The purpose of the contest is to bring about awareness of the history and purpose of Veterans Day to students and allow students to portray their own personal appreciation to veterans for their service.

Cash prizes will be given to the winners of each category. Kindergarten – 1st grade winner will receive $50; 2nd – 3rd, $50; 4th – 6th, $50; Jr. High, $50; high school, $75 and KC students, $125.

Additionally, general forms of acceptable art projects include: pre-printed coloring pages for younger children, a poster, food art, any craft project, paintings, sketches, video, sculpture, ceramic, glass and metal art.

All submitted artwork will be on display at the Veterans Day Appreciation Celebration from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, in the Devall Student Center Ballroom.

Every submission should be turned into the KC Financial Aid Office on the second floor of the Devall Student Center located at 1100 Broadway Blvd.

For additional information about the art contest including the registration form, log on to www.kilgore.edu/veterans or call (903) 988-3733.