The International Student Club will be hosting Cultural Awareness Day on Wednesday, November 16, from 11 AM to 2 PM in the hallway and ballroom of the Devall Student Center. Light refreshments and samplings of various ethnic foods will be available for those in attendance. Many of these foods are not offered around the East Texas area, and could be an adventure for the pickier eaters.

Attendees will have the chance to talk and learn from many of the international students currently in attendance at KC and experience the diverse range of cultural backgrounds that KC has accumulated. Some of the countries represented at the event are: Vietnam, Cambodia, Gabon, Japan, Pakistan, Mexico and Nepal.

Activities will include a display of multicultural artifacts, international music and dance, and a fashion show. These events showcase the wide range of cultural differences each community has. The fashion show will be held in the ballroom and the hallway will hold several of the other activities.

“Students from the Theatre Department may model clothing from our international students,” Estonia Graves, KC’s international student’s admissions officer, said.

Students can contact Ms. Graves at egraves@kilgore.edu for further information concerning International Student Club or Cultural Awareness Day.