A new club centered around gaming is being offered to students this semester. The club focuses on games of all types, including popular titles like League of Legends, The Legend of Zelda, Apples to Apples, and Monopoly.

As of right now, the meetings will be held on Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Randolph C. Watson Library in room 206 upstairs. This location is not permanent and may change throughout the semester.

“I’m pretty sure the students will love it.” said Heather Fitch, English instructor and club sponsor. “They want to get the word out and really get the club going this semester.”

If the meetings go well and have a decent turnout, founders Fitch, Josh Parks and Lisa Parks are considering the idea of holding a bigger, one-time-only event. For more information, students can contact Josh, Lisa, or Heather at parkjosh2032@go.kilgore.edu, parklisa7688@go.kilgore.edu, or HFitch@kilgore.edu, respectively.