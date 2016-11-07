Start purchasing raffle tickets now to win a $500 Visa gift card and support the KC Physical Therapy Club. The winner will be chosen on November 17, and must be at least 18 years old to win.

“We will be hosting the November meeting of the East Texas District on the Texas Physical Therapy Association in the [Devall] ballroom,” said Carla Gleaton, Physical Therapy Assistant department chair. “So we will sell more tickets that night and have the drawing there.”

The $500 prize was donated by Gladewater National Bank.

“We also had a student with connections to a bank that had expressed willingness to donate the proceeds for the gift card so there would be no startup costs,” she said.

All the proceeds will go to the Physical Therapy Club to finance their attendance at the Texas Physical Therapy Association Annual Conference in Fort Worth, or the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting held in San Antonio.

“The state conference is the annual meeting of all professional PTs and PTAs as well as PT and PTA students in the state,” Gleaton said. “So the students are exposed to workshops, exhibit halls, and other networking opportunities with professionals and students from around the state.”

The national meeting in San Antonio offers the students the chance to attend an exhibit hall, attend seminars and have networking opportunities. This conference will have 10K-20K PTs and PTAs from around the nation.

“Because of the rigors of this program, most of the students are unable to work while in the program, so funds are very limited,” Gleaton said. “Any assistance to support the professional journey for these students is greatly appreciated.”