The KC Theatre Department’s production of “Almost, Maine,” is different in the fact that it is not necessarily one whole story but small cuts of different lives that all relate to one thing. Love.

The show is a romantic comedy that comes together nicely with the work of director, Kaitlin de Graffenried and assistant director and student, Trevor Newlin.

I fell in love with each character because each of them were relatable: a broken heart, an awkward first love, lost hope and love given away and traded.

Parts of the show were so adorable that I gasped, and sometimes even squealed a little bit. I’m sorry. I get attached to characters easily.

One of the reasons why the characters are so relatable is because of the great acting in this show. The duo of Judah Armour, playing East, and Hannah Sanders as the character Glory, is a great example of this. On stage, both seem like they are truly living their character’s story.

Every scene of this play is fantastic and captures the audience in each love story. I highly recommend seeing this production, but I also recommend bringing someone with you to watch it. It is a great couples play and represents many types of relationships.

For more information on tickets for the show or show times, go to www.kilgore.edu/theatre.

Photo by Tiffany Johnson