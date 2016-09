Filmed by Bryan Patti.

Here is my interview with actor Malcolm McDowell on May 3, 2015 at the Texas Frightmare Weekend convention in Dallas.

McDowell is an English actor whose career spans over five decades. He is known for his roles as Alex DeLarge in Stanley Kubrick’s classic “A Clockwork Orange,” the title character in “Caligula” and Soren in “Star Trek: Generations.” He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.



Actor Malcolm McDowell and I pose for a photo. Photo by Bryan Patti.