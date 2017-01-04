Having the willpower and patience to help others when they are in need no matter what the problem or injury is says a lot. The determination to stand by her word and help out every athlete that she can is what Jenny Spearman does. An athletic trainer from Elk City, Oklahoma with a Bachelor […]
KC honors military veterans
After a week of vying for votes, nominees wait at the front lines of the R.E. Saint John Memorial Stadium for the announcement of the 2016 King and Queen. Duke and Lulu flanked the sidelines, paws at the ready for their special day. Last week voting for Homecoming King and Queen opened and the most […]
Culinary student strives to create edible art
Amidst the hustle and bustle hidden away behind the closed doors that seem to swallow the wait staff, an artist is at work sculpting the perfect dish for your taste buds. Behind every plate of food served at a restaurant there is an artist. Culinary artist, Justin Klink, a Longview sophomore, expresses himself through his […]
Kite rises to new heights
The smell of newly shampooed carpet wafts toward you, as people shuffle single file past you. Once the scuffle sounds of baggages comes to a stop, an upbeat friendly voice makes it’s way around the cabin instructing each passenger about the safety regulations and exit signs. Little do they know the person instructing them was […]
She touches the butts
Karla Rodriguez travels around Texas telling students about the dangers of tobacco. She has traveled to El Paso, Odessa, McAllen, Austin, and even other states as one of the top leaders in tobacco prevention in Texas. Rodriguez is a teen ambassador for a project called Say What! Say What! stands for Students, Adults, and Youth […]
KC basketball gains Brazilian native
A ball soars through the air as it flies toward the backboard, swirling along the rim. The crowd goes into a silent hush waiting for it to embrace gravity and fall through the net. The scoreboard goes up by two points. Little did anyone know, a star player for Texas was being made. Mariana Witt, […]
President of Young Conservatives shares beliefs
Enthusiasm rings clear in her voice; a desire to make known the foundations of her party’s beliefs flows underneath the words she speaks. Rachael Sikes, Kilgore freshman, is the founder and president of the Young Conservatives of Kilgore College, or YCKC, a new organization started in the fall of 2016 that is intended to teach […]
‘Shakespeare in love’
Matthew and Meaghan Simpson, Associate Artistic Directors of the Texas Shakespeare Festival at KC, directed this year’s performance of “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie. Meaghan is from Lake Zurich, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, and Matthew is from St. Cloud, Minnesota. They met in graduate school at the University of Delaware’s Professional Theatre Training Program. […]
Not all heroes wear capes
REVIEW: The Rage Room in Longview, a smashing good time
Photos by Tina Marie Reed Every time I tried to turn the steering wheel in my car, the pain in my wrists and knuckles reminded me of what I had done the night before. No, I hadn’t been inducted into an underground fight club; I went and destroyed a room of objects with a baseball […]